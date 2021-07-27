Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor uses Mini LED display technology

There are two curved displays in my home -- a computer monitor in my office and a television in my living room. Both look stylish, but truth be told, the curve doesn't make any difference when watching TV. Since I sit far back from the television, the curve doesn't add any benefit. On the computer monitor where I sit much closer, however, the curvature lends to a more immersive experience. I can't recommend curved computer monitors enough -- for both gaming and productivity.

Today, Samsung announces its latest monitor, and it is very special. Called "Odyssey Neo G9," the 49-inch display is significant for being the first-ever curved gaming monitor to use Mini LED technology.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Book Go Windows 10 laptop available now for only $349!

Advertisement

"The Odyssey Neo G9 utilizes the same Mini LED technology built into Samsung’s latest Neo QLED lineup. This next-generation display technology is enabled by a new light source, Quantum Mini LED. At 1/40 the height of a conventional LED, the Quantum Mini LED has incredibly thin microlayers filled with many more LEDs," says Samsung.

ALSO READ: Samsung PM1731a SSD uses Zoned Namespace (ZNS) technology

The famed manufacturer further says, "Additionally, Quantum Matrix Technology, which harnesses enhanced 12-bit gradation for greater control of the light source – the Quantum Mini LEDs makes dark areas darker and bright areas brighter with 2,048 dimming zones, ensuring viewers enjoy the content as it is meant to be seen. Quantum HDR 2000 offers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, with certification received from VDE, alongside a static contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1."

Samsung shares specifications below.

Display Screen Size 49" Flat / Curved 1000R Curved Aspect Ratio 1:8:09 Brightness (Typical) 420 cd/㎡ Peak Brightness (Typical) 2000 cd/㎡ HDR Yes HDR 10+ Yes Contrast Ratio Static 1,000,000 : 1 Resolution 5,120 x 1,440 Response Time 1ms (GTG) Refresh Rate 240Hz Viewing Angle 178° (Horizontal) / 178° (Vertical) Gaming Feature FreeSync FreeSync Premium Pro G-Sync G-Sync Compatible Auto Source Switch + Yes Etc. Screen Size Optimizer, Black Equalizer, Low Input Lag Mode, Refresh Rate Optimizer, Super Arena Gaming UX Interface Display Port Display Port 1.4 (1EA) HDMI HDMI 2.1 (2EA) Headphone Yes USB Ports 2EA Design Color Black Stand Type HAS Tilt Yes Swivel Yes Wall Mount Yes (100x100)

As you an imagine, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 won't come cheap. The curved gaming monitor will sell for $2,499.99. Yeah, it costs more than many gaming PCs. While it won't hit stores until August 9, you will be able to pre-order it here beginning July 29.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.