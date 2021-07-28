Windows 11 already accounts for more Windows installations than you might expect

Windows 11 has not even been officially released, but it is already installed on a surprising number of PCs.

The level of interest in the latest version of Microsoft's operating system is such that large numbers of people are taking advantage of the Windows Insider program to try out the preview builds ahead of the launch. The latest Windows usage figures from AdDuplex include Windows 11, and they make for interesting reading.

The figures come from a survey of computer users just a couple of days ago -- July 26. They show that Windows 11 is installed on more system than you might expect at this early stage of the game: nearly 1 percent.

AdDuplex used information from around 60,000 PCs, collecting data from around 5,000 apps that use AdDuplex SDK version 2 and above to come up with the stats. The company picks out the following highlights from the latest batch of numbers:

More than 26% of PCs run the 21H1 update of Windows and 0.9% are already on Windows 11.

While just under 1 percent might not sound like a lot -- particularly considering the relatively small sample size -- it is still pretty impressive for an operating system that has not even launched. The numbers are all the more impressive with the new system requirements that Microsoft has put in place for Windows 11.

The full report from AdDuplex is available here.

Image credit: sdx15 / Shutterstock