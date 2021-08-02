Is graphics card maker 3dfx staging a comeback?

Some names transport you back to the past, and this is certainly true of 3dfx. It is now two decades since the graphics card maker went bankrupt and was swallowed by NVIDIA.

But now it seems that the company is rising from the dead. Over the weekend, a Twitter account for 3dfx Interactive appeared and started posting some interesting tweets. First, there is at the promise of a "major announcement regarding our return this Thursday" (August 5), followed by a poll asking people if they'd like to see a new 3dfx Voodoo card. So, what's going on?

3dfx was a stalwart of the 90's gaming scene, and its Voodoo range of graphics cards were extremely popular. The sudden appearance of a Twitter account bearing its name is more than a little surprising, and at time of writing it has only managed to gather 3,500 followers. But the three tweets that it has posted have sets tongues wagging in the tech world.

3dfx Interactive is coming back, 20 years later. Prepare for an major announcement regarding our return this Thursday! pic.twitter.com/KXPeY20lQ7 — 3dfx Interactive (@3dfxofficial) July 30, 2021

You all wanna see a new 3dfx Voodoo card? — 3dfx Interactive (@3dfxofficial) July 31, 2021

The announcements have sparked great excitement, but also a healthy dose of scepticism.

It is difficult to say quite what is going on, and while it would be great to see a name from the past making a reappearance, there are a few things that ring alarm bells. Firstly, despite the claim of being an official account, the 3dfx Interactive Twitter account has not been verified.

Additionally, there is no link to an official website -- nor does one seem to exist. Thirdly, the typo in the tweet about the upcoming announcement ("an major") seems a bit strange.

There is also the image used in the tweet. As noted by Komputer Swiat, it appears to originate from a DeviantArt user called Vermaden who posted it some seven years ago.

Curiouser and curiouser.

Ultimately, we'll just have to wait. Thursday, August 5 is not far off, so we'll have some answers soon... hopefully.