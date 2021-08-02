Google's Pixel6 and Pixel6 Pro smartphones will be powered by a Google designed chip

Google will be properly unveiling the next generation of its Pixel smartphones soon, but it’s released a sneak peek showing us what they look like, and revealing that they will be powered by a new custom-built chip.

Google will be hoping its new silicon proves as successful as Apple’s M1 chips, and it certainly looks as if could really revolutionize the Android experience.

Google’s first ever smartphone SoC is called Google Tensor and the search giant says it is powerful enough to process Google’s most powerful AI and ML models directly on Pixel6.

Because it’s so powerful, Google promises "a transformed experience for the camera, speech recognition, and many other Pixel 6 features." There are "big leaps" promised for voice commands, translation, captioning and dictation.

Beyond Tensor, Google has revealed a little about Material You (its next stage for Material Design) on the Pixel6, saying, "The colors, the camera, the form, and what’s on the screen all work together in a single, fluid experience." It has released an animation showing this in action:

Google also promises Pixel6 will have the most layers of hardware security on any phone.

Pixel6 and Pixel6 Pro, powered by the new Tensor chip, are arriving this fall, with pricing yet to be announced.

If you’re interested in finding out more, you can sign up for information here.

Google's Pixel6 and Pixel6 Pro smartphones will be powered by a Google designed chip

