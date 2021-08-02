Windows 365 now generally available, allowing users to stream Windows 10 and Windows 11 from the cloud

Microsoft took the wraps off its subscription-based Windows 365 last month, and today the software giant announces general availability for it.

Windows 365 is a cloud-based service that lets anyone securely stream full Windows 10 or Windows 11 to their personal or corporate devices, regardless of the native operating system.

SEE ALSO: Windows 365 lets you stream Windows 10 and Windows 11 from the cloud to any device -- including Mac, iPad, Android and Linux

Advertisement

As Microsoft explains:

The Cloud PC draws on the power of the cloud to provide a powerful, simple, and secure full Windows 10 or Windows 11 experience that you can use to empower your workforce, regardless of location or device. Windows 365 provides an instant-on boot experience that enables users to stream all their personalized applications, tools, data, and settings from the cloud across any device including your Windows, Mac, iPad, Android, and coming soon Linux device. The Windows experience is consistent, no matter the device. You can pick up right where you left off, because the state of your Cloud PC remains the same, even when you switch devices.

As well as announcing general availability for Windows 365, Microsoft has debuted a number of useful resources for it, including a blog posts for Windows 365 Business, and Windows 365 Enterprise.

The differences between the two services are as follows:

There’s also a video guide for setting up and managing the service.

Finally, if you want even more details, there's a new Windows 365 Tech Community available to join.