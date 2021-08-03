Micron launches insanely fast Crucial P5 Plus PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD

The transition to PCIe Gen4 is in full effect, with more and more computers and motherboards having the new standard. Whether or not the user truly needs the benefits of PCIe 4.0 is debatable, but it is still cool regardless. After all, it is important to continually push boundaries.

One of the best aspects of PCIe 4.0 is faster solid state drives. For instance, today, Micron unveils the latest such SSD from Crucial. Called "P5 Plus," the PCIe Gen4 M.2 SSD is insanely fast. The drive features 6600MB/s read speed across all capacities. The 1TB and 2TB capacities offer 5000MB/s write speed, while the 500GB variant offers 3000MB/s.

"With read speeds up to 6600MB/s, Crucial P5 Plus SSDs also enable up to 67 percent faster random read and 40 percent faster random write performance over prior Crucial Gen3 SSDs. Ideal for a new PCIe Gen4 PC build or a PCIe Gen3 system upgrade, the P5 Plus is compatible with both and has been tested on Intel and AMD platforms including the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors and AMD Ryzen 3000 PCIe 4.0 motherboards. Likewise, these new Crucial PCIe Gen4 SSDs are backward compatible for most Gen3 PC systems that support M.2 form factors," says Micron.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Xubuntu Linux dumps open source Pidgin

Teresa Kelley, VP and GM of Micron's Consumer Products Group explains, "With data intensive workloads on the rise, consumers increasingly demand high-performance storage solutions for their needs including engineering applications, video editing, content creation and gaming. By using our powerful, industry-leading 176-layer 3D NAND, coupled with the latest high-bandwidth storage interface, the P5 Plus Gen4 SSD makes lightning-fast computing storage accessible for a broad spectrum of consumers in the market."

Micron shares significant Crucial P5 Plus features below.

Dynamic write acceleration

Redundant array of independent NAND (RAIN)

Multistep data integrity algorithm

Adaptive thermal protection

Integrated power loss immunity

Active garbage collection and TRIM support

Self-monitoring and reporting technology (SMART)

Error correction code (ECC)

NVMe autonomous power state transition (APST)

Full-drive encryption capable (TCG OPAL 2.0)

The Crucial P5 Plus PCIe 4.0 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD can be purchased immediately from Amazon here. There are three capacities from which to choose -- 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB. The SSD is priced at $107.99, $179.99, and $367.99 respectively.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.