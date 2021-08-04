Microsoft pauses Windows 365 trials after running out of capacity

Microsoft introduced its subscription-based Windows 365 last month, and earlier in the week announced general availability for the service that makes it possible to run full versions of Windows 10 and Windows 11 in the cloud.

If your business was planning on joining the Cloud PC revolution but hasn’t already done so, you might have a bit of a wait on your hands before you can take the service for a spin -- struggling to keep up with demand, Microsoft has paused its free trials.

Posting on Twitter, Microsoft’s Scott Manchester says:

We have seen unbelievable response to #Windows365 and need to pause our free trial program while we provision additional capacity. Sign up below to get notified when trials resume. https://twitter.com/Microsoft365/status/1422610113408364544

Clearly Microsoft wasn’t expecting quite the level of demand it received for its free trial, although running out of capacity this early on will hardly fill potential customers with confidence.

That said, Microsoft is only pausing the free trials at the moment. If you’re ready to take the plunge you can still buy into Windows 365.

