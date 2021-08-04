Microsoft reveals Windows 11 Snipping Tool

When it comes to Windows, sometimes Microsoft overthinks and overdesigns things -- remember the Windows 8 nightmare? MS Paint is a wonderful tool that people have enjoyed for decades. Microsoft famously tried to replace it with Paint 3D, but no one wanted that as it was terrible. Look, people know what they like and Microsoft should respect that. Apps like Paint, Notepad, and the Snipping Tool are simple to use and work well.

Well, folks, it seems like Microsoft is finally starting to get it. After threatening to kill off the popular Snipping Tool, the company today announces that not only is the app alive and well, but it has a very bright future.

You see, over on Twitter, Microsoft's Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay, shares a stunning redesign of the venerable Snipping Tool. Believe it or not, the new design is simple and beautiful, showing great respect to the popular tool. In other words, it is not poorly done and it is definitely not lazy. In fact, it is quite glorious. It isn't just eye candy either -- it looks like there are new features too.

You can watch a video of the new Windows 11 Snipping Tool in action below.

What do you think of the Windows 11 Snipping Tool? Did Microsoft get it right? Please tell me in the comments below. 

