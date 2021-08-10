Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac is here with support for Windows 11 and macOS Monterey

Virtualization software Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac is now available, and the latest update brings with it a host of important changes and additions. Among the highlights of the latest version is full support for not only Windows 11, but also macOS Monterey. Both of these operating systems have yet to be released, but Parallels is ready for them, meaning eager testers can get on and try them out.

Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac also boasts support for Apple's M1 chip as well as more traditional Intel-based platforms. The update also sees huge performance improvements with an improved gaming experience and better USB support.

The launch of this latest version sees Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac becoming a universal binary application, and the software has been optimized to run the soon-to-be-released operating systems from both Apple and Microsoft. Support for Windows 11 comes thanks to the inclusion of a virtual TPM chip. When it comes to macOS Monterey, the latest version of Apple's OS is supported as both a guest and a host operating system.

Whether you are running macOS, Windows or a Linux distro in Parallels, you can enjoy up to 38 percent better performance when resuming a virtual machine, and anyone with an M1 chip can expect significant improvements to the performance of Windows, as well as better power management. There's a new display driver to enhance the Windows gaming experience, improving responsiveness and increasing framerates.

The much-loved Coherence Mode which allows for Windows applications to be run natively in macOS has undergone improvements. Parallels promises a uninterrupted and distraction-free workflow as all Windows shutdowns, updates and sign-in screens are windowed.

In addition to Windows, you can also use Parallels Desktop to run various flavors of Linux.

With Parallels Desktop 17 for Mac, there is support for USB 3.1, meaning that additional USB storage devices can be used. There is better resource management and advice, as well as enhanced drag-and-drop support between Windows and macOS.

If you are looking to run Windows 11 on your Mac, TPM 2.0 support will stand you in good stead.

One of the biggest headaches involved in using virtual machines is the amount of storage space they require. It's now easier to see information about the amount of space VM snapshots are taking up, so you can decide which you want to keep and which you can live without.

Other significant changes include OpenGL graphics performing up to six times faster, up to 28 percent better DirectX 11 performance, and up to 60 percent faster network connections on macOS Big Sur/Monterey virtual machines.

The full version costs $79.99 and is available here. There is a trial version available too.