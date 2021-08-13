Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-fifty-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft's patch for the PrintNightmare vulnerability is causing performance issues on some Windows 10 devices.

New Windows apps

DNSLookupView

DNSLookupView is a portable program by Nirsoft. It displays DNS lookup activity on Windows 8.1 and newer versions of Windows.

Just run the program from any location and select the "start" button in the interface to log DNS activity on the Windows machine. Logs can be exported into various formats.

Start11 ($4.99)

Start11 is a start menu replacement application for Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system. The official successor of Stardock's Start10 application for Windows 10 is available as a beta version currently.

Start11 replaces the Windows 11 start menu with classic versions of the start menu. The program supports additional color and texture settings for the Start menu and Windows taskbar, and productivity enhancing features.

Notable updates

Firefox 91 and Firefox 91 ESR are now available.

Microsoft released a bunch of updated apps for Windows 11 this week. The combined Snipping Tool, a merger of the classic Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch, Mail and Calendar, and Calculator, have been updated this week.

NVIDIA GeForce 471.68 WHQL driver is available.

Thunderbird 91, a new major version of the open source email client, is now available as a manual download.

Xbox Cloud Gaming beta launched in Xbox app for Windows 10 and 11.