PNY unveils DDR5 4800MHz desktop memory

When you are a PC builder, there are peaks and valleys when it comes to excitement about components. What I mean by this is, sometimes you are building machines with cutting edge parts as an early adopter, while other times you are using ho-hum components that have been around a while. For instance, we have been using DDR4 memory for about seven years now... boring!

On the horizon, thankfully, is the DDR5 revolution. After dealing with DDR4 for so many years now, we will soon see PCs with DDR5 memory inside. One of the companies leading this industry shift is PNY, and today, that company shares its plans to launch DDR5 RAM products later in the year.

"DDR5 supports higher density modules, up to four-times higher per module, and faster frequency speeds as standard. Compared to DDR4, which has a limited JEDEC standard speed of 3200 megahertz, DDR5 starts at 4800MHz. The PNY Performance memory will also start at 16GB per module and feature the JEDEC standard frequency of 4800 megahertz. The DDR5 modules will operate at ultra-low 1.1 volts and feature on-die ECC support which increases efficiency," says PNY.

The company's Product Development Team explains, "We're excited to add cutting-edge DDR5 technology to our product portfolio. While we are launching our first DDR5 models in the Performance line, we will also be supporting gamers, content creators, and enthusiasts in their on-going quest for PC performance, by launching models under our XLR8 Gaming brand. These models will feature higher frequency speeds and will include models with aggressive out-of-the-box overclocking, stylish heat spreaders and RGB illumination."

Can you buy this PNY DDR5 4800MHz desktop memory today? Nope! Sorry, folks, but you will have to wait until the end of the year. The company doesn't share a specific release date, but currently expects mass production to begin in Q4 of 2021. Expected pricing is currently unknown, although you will likely have to pay a premium to be an early adopter.