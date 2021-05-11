PNY launches XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4000MHz 16GB desktop memory kit

Just yesterday, we told you about some insanely fast memory from HyperX. That company's new Predator RAM kits can be had with speeds up to 5333MHz. While we do not yet know pricing for that memory, it is guaranteed to be expensive.

If you don't need super-pricy memory that exceeds 5000MHz, but you still want something faster than the typical 3200MHz, I have great news. Today, PNY unveils its latest RAM -- the XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4000MHz desktop memory kit. And yes, as the name implies, it features RGB lighting.

ALSO READ: HYPER unveils a trio of Google-certified "Works With Chromebook" USB-C products

"Rigorously engineered for extreme performance, these new modules were selected for durability and excellent heat dissipation thanks to the built-in aluminum heat spreader. Combine that with preconfigured XMP 2.0 profiles for automatic and consistent overclocking, PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4,000MHz Desktop Memory delivers extreme overclocked off-the-shelf performance and is fully compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms," says PNY.

ALSO READ: Logitech Rugged Combo 3 Touch transforms Apple iPad into ultimate laptop for education

The company further says, "The PNY XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4,000MHz Desktop Memory will impress with its radiant dual sided 5x2 configuration of RGB LEDs and massive frosted light guide lens, which combined creates brilliant lighting effects to match any system’s theme. The RGB elements are compatible with major motherboard brands and is ready-to-sync with Asus AURA SYNC, Gigabyte RGB FUSION 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome SYNC for impressive levels of control."

PNY shares specifications below.

PC Type/Memory TypeDesktop DDR4
Capacity16GB (2x8GB)
Channel TypeDual Channel Kit
Frequency Speed (JEDEC)4000MHz (PC4-32000)
CAS LatencyCL18
Voltage1.35V
XMP SupportYes
Speed Compatibility4000MHz, 3600MHz, 3200MHz, 3000MHz, 2800MHz, 2666MHz, 2400MHz, 2133MHz
OS CompatibilityWindows 10 and older

According to PNY, the XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4000MHz desktop memory is available starting today as a 16GB (8GB x2) kit. However, I have not been able to find any store selling it yet. The company lists Amazon and Best Buy as retailers, but neither of them has this particular kit in stock. The RAM should hopefully be available here very soon.

