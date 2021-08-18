Google Nest Hub comes to LEGOLAND Hotels

About a year ago, we told you that Google was partnering with some hotels to have Nest Hub smart devices installed in guest rooms. Understandably, some people were concerned about having a microphone and camera in their hotel rooms.

However, those worries were unfounded. You see, Nest Hub doesn't even have a camera! Plus, Google is extremely focused on privacy, and the microphone can be totally disabled with a hardware switch. Ultimately, this hospitality partnership was simply a big win for hotel guests as they get to experience the convenience of Google Assistant when away from home.

Speaking on privacy, Google explains, "You won’t need to sign into the device, and no activity will be linked to your personal account. There’s no camera on the Nest Hub, and the physical mic switch can be turned off for additional privacy. No audio is ever stored, and any activities will be automatically wiped from the device when it’s reset for the next guest."

And now, Google's Nest Hub is getting a new home -- LEGOLAND. If you aren't familiar, this is a chain of theme parks that are based on the popular LEGO building blocks. Starting today, Google's smart device can be found in three LEGOLAND locations -- LEGOLAND Hotel in New York and both LEGOLAND Hotel and LEGOLAND Castle Hotel in California.

Google shares some examples of voice commands that LEGOLAND hotel guests can use with Nest Hub below.

Find help right away from hotel staff by asking “Hey Google, call the front desk” or just say “Hey Google, bring me fresh towels.” You can even check out of the room with just your voice. There’s no more need to handle the phone or stand in long lines at front desk.

Stay entertained. Nest Hubs come with nice speakers, so you can ask Google to play music or listen to the news.

Get park information by saying “Hey Google, what time does LEGOLAND open?” or “Hey Google, tell me about the theme park.”

Receive recommendations for local restaurants from the hotel’s concierge, or you can ask Google what activities are nearby. Try “Hey Google, can you recommend a place for breakfast?”

Speak directly with your favorite LEGOLAND characters inside your room. Just ask the Jester to set up a LEGO alarm and get info about the park.

Take a YouTube tour of the LEGOLAND theme park before your visit on Nest Hub, so you can make a beeline for your favorite rides — like the Dragon coaster!

Wake up on time. No need to mess around with knobs or settings. Just say “Hey Google, set a LEGO alarm for 8 a.m.,” so you get the day started early.

Check the weather again before you head out of the hotel with “Hey Google, what’s the weather today at LEGOLAND California Resort.”

Let Assistant be your interpreter for up to 30 languages, which is a great feature for international guests. Just say, “Hey Google, be my Italian interpreter” to kick off the experience.

It isn't clear why this Nest Hub partnership is limited to New York and California LEGOLAND hotels, but I would theorize that the theme park owner wants to see how guests respond before possibly rolling it out to its other locations too. If you are interested in booking a stay at participating LEGOLAND Hotels, you can do so for New York here and California here.