Google unveils new Nest smart home stuff

Google bought Nest more than seven years ago now, and since that acquisition, there have been many cool smart home devices to come from the search giant. Under the Nest branding, there's not just smart thermostats and cameras, but other products too such as doorbells and speakers. Ultimately, the name "Nest" has become synonymous with the smart home.

Today, Google unveils some new Nest smart home devices, and they are all camera-related. There is a new doorbell (with integrated camera) plus three new dedicated security cameras. What's notable is that the new doorbell and one of the new cameras can be run from a battery, meaning they do not require a hardwire power connection. One of the cameras features nifty floodlights too.

"Nest's new camera and doorbell line are truly made for every home. Battery technology allows you to install Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell nearly anywhere in your home -- not just where there’s a power outlet or existing doorbell wires. The wire-free design makes installation even easier, too. And for those who prefer the option to wire their devices, we've added the ability to wire the battery-powered Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell," says Sophie Le Guen, Director of Product Management, Google.

Le Guen further says, "In case of a power or Wi-Fi outage, Nest Doorbell, both Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Cam with floodlight have local storage fallback, meaning they’ll record up to one hour of events on-device (about a week’s worth of events). Nest Cam (wired) also records on-device if your Wi-Fi is down. When service returns, the devices will upload your events to the cloud, so you can review what happened."

While battery-powered smart home devices can be cool, I find them to be a bit annoying. The battery runs out leaving you unable to use them, and then you have to spend time charging them up. For instance, I have an outdoor battery-powered camera that birds often defecate on -- I then have to wash the poop off it before I bring it into my home to charge it. With all of that said, if battery power is your only option -- maybe you rent and can't run wires -- it is nice to have.

The new Nest products will be available from the below links. Both the battery-powered Nest Cam and Doorbell can be pre-ordered now, while the new floodlight and wired cameras can be ordered in the future.