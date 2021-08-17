This is Google Pixel 5a with 5G

No Comments

If you are a hardcore Android user, you should buy a Pixel. Google’s smartphones may not have the best specifications, but they do offer the purest Android experience. They are the only way to truly experience Android as Google intends it -- including timely OS updates. They are free of bloat, unlocked, and often very affordable. Best of all, they offer a remarkable photography experience.

Today, Google officially announces the oft-rumored Pixel 5a with 5G. It isn’t a flagship device, but with a reasonable $449 asking price, the Android 11 smartphone looks to be a great value. The 6.34-inch OLED screen features a respectable 2400x1080 resolution, while the 12.2 MP dual-pixel and 16 MP ultrawide rear cameras should take exceptional photos. While it does get water resistance, the Pixel 5a with 5G lacks wireless charging -- you must use USB-C to charge the 4680 mAh battery.

ALSO READ: Google unveils new Nest smart home stuff

Advertisement

"The Pixel 5a with 5G has a Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform, Titan M security module for on-device security, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. All of that power helps deliver breathtaking graphics on our 6.34-inch OLED bezel-less screen. With features like fast-charging and Adaptive Battery, your phone will be ready all-day, especially when you need it most. With Extreme Battery Saver, it can last even longer -- up to 48 hours on a single charge," says Brian Rakowski, Product Management VP, Google.

ALSO READ: Google Titan Security Keys ditch Bluetooth

Rakowski further says, "The Pixel 5a with 5G features our high-performing dual-camera system, with a rear-facing ultrawide lens that captures a huge field of view. Portrait Light helps you get the light just right on a face, and Cinematic Pan keeps your video steady and smooth. For the first time ever within the A-series of Pixel devices, we're adding IP67 water and dust resistance."

As previously stated, the Google Pixel 5a with 5G will sell for a penny shy of $450. If you want to buy your own, you can pre-order the smartphone here immediately. With that said, it won't begin shipping until August 26. You can also pre-order a protective case here for $29. The case can be had in your choice of four colors -- Black Moss, Maybe Moon, Likely Lime, and Partially Pink.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Why proactive cybersecurity means focusing on people

This is Google Pixel 5a with 5G

Ubuntu Linux gets certified for secure and regulated workloads

ExtraHop provides deep threat insights for hybrid cloud

Trickle down of nation state attack tools may harm businesses

Attack volume increases as hackers go phishing for cryptocurrency

PNY unveils DDR5 4800MHz desktop memory

Most Commented Stories

Norton snaps up Avast in $8 billion merger deal

48 Comments

Microsoft claims Windows 11's visual effects do not reduce performance

18 Comments

Ubuntu-based elementary OS 6 'Odin' Linux distribution is now available for download

14 Comments

Microsoft offers workaround, but no fix, for yet another Windows print spooler security vulnerability

13 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.132 with Chat from Microsoft Teams

12 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.