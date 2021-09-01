Microsoft to reveal new Surface devices on September 22

With Windows 11 set to begin rolling out at the Start of October, it was inevitable that Microsoft would take the opportunity to showcase some new hardware for it.

The software giant today announces a new event for the end of this month in which it is expected to take the wraps off a new collection of Surface devices, as well as show off its new operating system in some depth.

SEE ALSO: Windows 11 is rolling out from October 5 -- act now! Buy a discounted Windows 10 license and get 11 for free

The online-only media event will start at 11am ET (that’s 8am PT/ 4pm BST) and we should see an all-new Surface Laptop (possibly with a name that isn’t Surface Book 4), a new Surface Pro, and a successor to the Android -powered dual screen Surface Duo.

The invite includes a side-on image of what looks like a Surface Pro. See it below.

You can save the date and view the event here.