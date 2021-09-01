Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19044.1202 (KB5005101)

With the great (and lengthy) Windows 11 rollout set to begin at the start of next month, most of the attention is on that operating system, but Microsoft is still developing Windows 10 and rolling out new Insider builds on a regular basis.

Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1202 (KB5005101) is available in the Release Preview Channel now and as with previous recent releases how you’ll get it will depend on a number of things.

Microsoft explains:

This update will be offered automatically for Windows Insiders already on Windows 10, version 21H2 in the Release Preview Channel. For Insiders not yet on Windows 10, version 21H2 -- this update is offered via our "seeker" experience in Windows Update and ONLY to Insiders who were moved from the Beta Channel to the Release Preview Channel because their PC did not meet the hardware requirements for Windows 11. This means these Insiders will need to go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and choose to download and install Windows 10, version 21H2.

The new build includes the changes in previous Build 19044.1200, as well as a fix for an issue that caused the Windows Update settings page to stop responding after an optional update was downloaded.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock

