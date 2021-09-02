JBL Quantum 350 is a Discord-certified wireless gaming headset

Headsets are an important part of the online multiplayer gaming experience these days. They allow you to communicate with teammates -- or opponents -- depending on the game. Even for offline single player games, a quality headset can usually provide superior audio compared to many low-quality computer speakers. They can also be used for music and movies, obviously.

Today, JBL kaunches an all-new premium wireless headset. Called "Quantum 350," it is designed for gamers. In fact, JBL brags that it is Discord-certified. Privacy enthusiasts should adore the detachable microphone. Best of all, it is surprisingly affordable, costing less than $100.

"The Quantum 350 has a detachable, directional voice-focus boom mic so no matter how crazy the action gets, other players can always hear calls for backup or friendly banter. Catch all the action with the JBL Quantum 350's 22-hour battery life. Need to recharge? The headset’s speed charge functionality gives one-hour playback from a five-minute burst, and Power & Play allows the headset to charge simultaneously while in use. The lightweight headband and PU-wrapped memory foam ear cushions were made for marathon gaming sessions, so users can play even longer in total comfort," says JBL.

Advertisement

The company further says, "When every sound matters and split-second timing is key, never miss a moment with lossless 2.4G wireless connectivity. Optimized for PC or PlayStation gamers via a wireless USB dongle, the JBL Quantum 350 delivers the ultimate competitive advantage during gameplay. From the quietest footsteps to the loudest laser blasts, JBL’s QuantumSOUND Signature provides cinematic-quality audio from 40mm drivers, and the immersive JBL QuantumSURROUND puts the player in the center of the game. The headset is also compatible with the JBL QuantumENGINE PC software, letting gamers customize the EQ, sidetone, mic and more."

The Quantum 350 will be available here later this month. JBL is asking just $99.95, making the wireless gaming headset quite reasonably priced. While the headset is designed for gamers, please keep in mind it can be used for other things too, such as chatting with co-works over Skype or Zoom.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.