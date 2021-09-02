Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005101 update to fix headphone problems, monitor issues and more

Ahead of a wider roll-out next week, Microsoft has released a preview version of the KB5005101 update for Windows 10 version 21H1, 20H2 and 2004. The biggest fix found in this non-security release addresses problems with USB and Bluetooth headphones, but it also patches numerous other flaws.

KB5005101 also fixes a problem that causes brightness to be reset on standard dynamic range (SDR) content on high-dynamic range (HDR) monitors in certain circumstances, as well as addressing a issue with touch gestures causing freezes.

See also:

Advertisement

On the headphone side of things, Microsoft says that KB5005101 not only fixes a problem with audio from USB devices, but also a "rare condition that causes Bluetooth headsets to only work for voice calls". The update also fixes a OneDrive problem that saw syncing being reset to "Known folders only" after the installation of a Windows update.

Microsoft lists the following improvements and fixes found in the update for Windows 10 versions 21H1, 20H2 and 2004:

Addresses an issue that prevents users from tracking Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) activation failures.

Addresses a threading issue that might cause the Windows Remote Management (WinRM) service to stop working when it is under a high load.

Addresses an issue that causes the Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) provider host process to stop working. This occurs because of an unhandled access violation that occurs when using the Desired State Configuration (DSC).

Addresses an issue that causes file migration between Distributed File System (DFS) paths that are stored on different volumes to fail. This issue occurs when you implement the migration using PowerShell scripts that use the Move-Item command.

command. Addresses an issue that prevents you from writing to a WMI repository after a low memory condition occurs.

Addresses an issue that resets the brightness for standard dynamic range (SDR) content on high-dynamic range (HDR) monitors. This occurs after you restart the system or reconnect to the system remotely.

Addresses an issue that might cause an external monitor to display a black screen after Hibernation. This issue might occur when the external monitor connects to a docking station using a certain hardware interface.

Addresses a memory leak that occurs when you use nested classes within VBScript.

Addresses an issue that prevents you from typing any words in the username box during the out-of-box experience (OOBE) process. This issue occurs when you use the Chinese Input Method Editor (IME).

Addresses an issue that causes applications that use a shim to stop working. This issue occurs on devices that do not have edgegdi.dll installed. The error message is, "The code execution cannot proceed because edgegdi.dll was not found".

installed. The error message is, "The code execution cannot proceed because edgegdi.dll was not found". Addresses an issue that might prevent you from minimizing an application that uses unthemed windows.

Addresses an issue that might cause your device to stop working during a touch input gesture. This issue occurs if you bring more fingers into contact with the touchpad or screen during the middle of the gesture.

Addresses an issue with resizing images that might produce flickering and residual line artifacts.

Addresses an issue with copying and pasting a text box into Office 365 apps. The IME prevents you from inserting text into the text box.

Addresses an issue that prevents USB audio headsets from working on devices that support USB audio offload. This issue occurs if you installed third-party audio drivers on the devices.

Addresses an issue that causes Authentication Mechanism Assurance (AMA) to stop working. This issue occurs when you migrate to Windows Server 2016 (or newer versions of Windows) and when using AMA in conjunction with certificates from Windows Hello for Business.

Addresses an issue that prevents Code Integrity rules from working correctly when specifying Package Family Name rules in a Code Integrity policy. This issue occurs because of the incorrect handling of case-sensitive names.

Addresses an issue that prevents the ShellHWDetection service from starting on a Privileged Access Workstation (PAW) device and prevents you from managing BitLocker drive encryption.

Addresses an issue in Windows Defender Exploit Protection that prevents some Microsoft Office applications from working on machines that have certain processors.

Addresses an issue that causes the IME toolbar to appear even when the Remote App is closed.

Addresses an issue that might occur when you configure the policy, "Delete user profiles older than a specified number of days on system restart". If a user has been signed in for longer than the time specified in the policy, the device might unexpectedly delete profiles at startup.

Addresses an issue with the Microsoft OneDrive sync setting "Always keep on this device". The setting is unexpectedly reset to "Known folders only" after you install a Windows update.

Addresses an issue that provides the wrong Furigana result when a user cancels the Japanese reconversion.

Addresses a rare condition that prevents Bluetooth headsets from connecting using the Advanced Audio Distribution Profile (A2DP) for music playback and causes the headsets to only work for voice calls.

Adds the "Target Product Version" policy. With this, administrators can specify the Windows product they want devices to migrate to or remain on (for example, Windows 10 or Windows 11).

Increases the default number of entries in the local security authority (LSA) Lookup Cache to improve lookup performance in high lookup volume scenarios.

Addresses an issue that might create duplicate built-in local accounts, such as administrator or guest account, during an in-place upgrade. This issue occurs if you previously renamed those accounts. As a result, the Local Users and Groups MMC snap-in (lusrmgr.msc) appears blank with no accounts after the upgrade. This update removes the duplicate accounts from the local Security Account Manager (SAM) database on the affected machines. If the system detected and removed duplicate accounts, it logs a Directory-Services-SAM event, with ID 16986, in the System event log.

Addresses stop error 0x1E in srv2!Smb2CheckAndInvalidateCCFFile .

. Addresses an issue that might cause transfer validations to fail with the error, "HRESULT E_FAIL has been returned from a call to a COM component". This issue occurs when you use Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 R2, or Windows Server 2012 as sources.

Addresses an issue that might cause a system to stop working after a deduplication filter detects damage in a reparse point. This issue occurs because of deduplication driver changes introduced in a previous update.

Addresses an issue with using the robocopy command with the backup option ( /B ) to fix data loss. This issue occurs when the source location contains tiered Azure File Sync files or tiered Cloud Files.

command with the backup option ( ) to fix data loss. This issue occurs when the source location contains tiered Azure File Sync files or tiered Cloud Files. Stops running queries against OneSettings APIs from the obsolete Storage Health feature.

Enables over 1400 new mobile device management (MDM) policies. With them, you can configure policies that Group Policies also support. These new MDM policies include administrative template (ADMX) policies, such as App Compat, Event Forwarding, Servicing, and Task Scheduler. Starting in September 2021, you can use the Microsoft Endpoint Manager (MEM) Settings Catalog to configure these new MDM policies.

If you would like to install the update preview, KB5005101 is available to download from the Microsoft Update Catalog

Image credit: JeanLucIchard / Shutterstock