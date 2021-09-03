How to hide Task View and Widget buttons from the taskbar in Windows 11

No Comments
Windows 11 taskbar buttons

One of the joys of using Windows -- or, for that matter, macOS or one of the various flavors of Linux -- is personalizing the operating system to your liking. To a large extent his means changing visual elements, but it can also mean showing and hiding various on-screen elements.

With Windows 11, Microsoft has made it harder to customize the taskbar... and we're not just talking about the fact that it can no longer be moved from the bottom of the screen. If you're not a fan of the Task View and Widget buttons, you may wonder how to get rid of them, as it is not immediately apparent. Here's how.

See also:

Advertisement

Ordinarily, if you want to remove an icon from the taskbar, it's a simple matter of right-clicking the icon in question and selecting the Unpin from taskbar option. But if you right click the Task View or Widget buttons, this option is not available -- in fact, there is not even a context menu.

For reasons best known to Microsoft, you now need to visit Settings if you want to hide either of these buttons from sight.

Right-click an empty section of the taskbar and select Taskbar settings. In the Taskbar items section, you will see entries for Search, Task view, Widgets and Chat. Just flick the toggle to the Off position for anything you don't want to see in the taskbar.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

How to hide Task View and Widget buttons from the taskbar in Windows 11

Adopting best practice approaches for hybrid working [Q&A]

Windows Subsystem for Android appears in the Microsoft Store

JBL Quantum 350 is a Discord-certified wireless gaming headset

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22449 -- the first of the more experimental builds

Live TV streaming service Locast shuts down following copyright infringement suit

Get 'Digital Forensics with Kali Linux -- Second Edition' ($24.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Most Commented Stories

Say goodbye to Microsoft Windows 11 and wave hello to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 5.6

79 Comments

You will be able to install Windows 11 on an unsupported PC... but there could be serious security drawbacks

20 Comments

Microsoft Azure found to have the 'worst cloud vulnerability you can imagine' -- ChaosDB

11 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22449 -- the first of the more experimental builds

11 Comments

Microsoft releases a test version of its updated Windows 11 PC Health Check app

8 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.