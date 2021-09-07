Microsoft bolsters Windows 11 with Clipchamp video editor acquisition

Seriously, y'all, I can't believe how great Windows 11 already is -- and the operating system is still only in beta! The developers over at Microsoft are clearly firing on all cylinders, preparing to deliver the most cohesive user experience in years. Not only is Windows 11 beautiful and fast, but it improves my mood while I use it. No, I am not exaggerating -- I feel happier when using Windows 11.

Today, Microsoft announces it is acquiring Clipchamp, and it is clearly an attempt to bolster the upcoming Windows 11 operating system. If you aren't familiar, Clipchamp is a free web-based video editing app. Apparently, the Windows-maker seems keen on integrating its newly-acquired video editor into its Microsoft 365 subscription service. In other words, Clipchamp's days of being a free video editor may be numbered.

"As a web app that uses the full power of your PC, Clipchamp is a natural fit to extend the cloud-powered productivity experiences in Microsoft 365 for individuals, families, schools, and businesses. It's also a great fit for Microsoft Windows, which is a platform for boundless creativity. Whether you are editing game clips, making a school project, putting together a memory of your kids, or assembling the next indie short, Clipchamp and Microsoft will help you express yourself through the emotional power of video," explains Chris Pratley, CVP of Microsoft's Office Media Group.

Pratley further says, "I am bubbling over with excitement that Clipchamp will be joining Microsoft. The Clipchamp team is a creative powerhouse dedicated to quality and great customer outcomes, and we welcome them wholeheartedly as kindred spirits. We will be doing incredible things together--more to come on that later!"

To be clear, Microsoft has not shared its full plans for Clipchamp, so it might be a bit premature to be worried about the future of the video editor. However, it would seem silly for the company to buy it and let it remain free. In other words, the company will want a return on its investment, and since Clipchamp is already being associated with Microsoft 365 in the above statement, it seems the writing may already be on the wall.

Image credit: TierneyMJ / Shutterstock