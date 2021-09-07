Microsoft Start is a personalized news feed for Windows 11, Android, iOS and the web

We live in a world where there’s so much information that keeping on top of it all can be nearly impossible. According to research commissioned by Microsoft, people "spend seven hours a day online, use six different feeds on a regular basis and check their feeds five times a day".

To help combat this, the software giant is introducing a personalized news feed called Microsoft Start, with news from premium publishers that’s tailored to your interests.

Rolling out today, Microsoft Start is available as:

As a standalone website (available on Edge and Chrome)

As a mobile app on both Android and iOS

From the News and Interests experience on the Windows 10 taskbar

From the Widgets experience in Windows 11

From the Microsoft Edge new tab page

The company says of its new service:

Microsoft Start brings new technology to content experiences, including Microsoft’s latest advancements in AI and machine learning, coupled with human moderation, to help people stay up to date with information that is personalized for their interests.

You can get Microsoft Start today for your PC from MicrosoftStart.com, or for iOS and Android via this link.