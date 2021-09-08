Microsoft gives a first look at Windows 11's Photos app

People who have signed up for the Windows Insider program are among the first to be able to get hands on with Windows 11, but the preview builds that have been released so far are not complete. Microsoft is still working away on the operating system ahead of next month's rollout, and CPO Panos Panay has given us a glimpse of the new Photos app that is coming.

In typically dramatic style, a "pumped" Panay describes the updated app as being "beautifully redesigned" -- and this is something you can judge for yourself thanks to the video he has shared.

As is the case with so many apps and features, it is Insiders who will be able to try out Photos before anyone else. Taking to Twitter, Panay says: "Pumped to share another #Windows11 first look with you -- the beautifully redesigned #PhotosApp is coming soon to #WindowsInsiders".

There is no hint of just when the app will be made available to Insiders or, indeed, if the app will be complete in time for the launch of Windows 11 in a few short weeks. But a brief video gives a hint of what we ca expect from the app when it does eventually see the light of day:

Pumped to share another #Windows11 first look with you - the beautifully redesigned #PhotosApp is coming soon to #WindowsInsiders pic.twitter.com/hraNJAo9iF — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) September 7, 2021

The video is pretty short and fast-moving, making it hard to get a particularly close look Photos, but it is possible to see that rounded corners and floating toolbars are both present and correct.