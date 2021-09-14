iPhone 13 Pro is 'Apple’s most "Pro" iPhone yet' -- which means it's not for most people

Apple today unveiled a number of new products and -- with the exception of the redesigned iPad mini 5G -- there wasn’t much to get excited about.

Sure, the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini look good, and sport a number of improvements, especially in the camera department, but they lack the wow factor of previous new models. Of course, the new iPhone 13 Pro -- and super-sized iPhone 13 Pro Max -- is where the smart buyers are going to look right? Probably not.

I own the iPhone 12 Pro, and it’s a fantastic phone. The iPhone 13 Pro is also excellent, but should you buy it?

Like the other models in the range, the iPhone 13 Pro is powered by the A15 Bionic chip, and promises superior battery life compared to its predecessor.

The iPhone 13 Pro has an all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, featuring an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Apple says this makes the touch experience "faster and more responsive", but my iPhone 12 Pro has never felt sluggish in those departments.

The camera quality has been improved in this model -- of course, of course -- with up to 2.2x improved low-light performance (compared to the iPhone 12 Pro) on the new Wide camera, and new computational photography features like Photographic Styles. Night mode comes to all cameras, including the Telephoto shooter.

The phone will offer ProRes -- "an advanced video codec used widely as the final delivery format for commercials, feature films, and broadcasts" -- but not until later in the year.

"iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro iPhone lineup ever with the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone and enabling incredible experiences never before possible," said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "The new pro camera system offers even more pro photography capabilities like improved telephoto zoom, macro photography, Photographic Styles, Cinematic mode, as well as ProRes and Dolby Vision video. The Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion is our best display ever; it intelligently responds to the content on your screen, offers fantastic graphics performance, and is perfect for any viewing experience."

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will be available in Graphite, Gold, Silver, And The All-New Sierra Blue. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 17, with availability from Friday, September 24. You can choose from 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and all-new 1TB storage options.

Pricing starts from $999.