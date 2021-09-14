Watch Apple reveal the new iPhones, here live

It’s that time of year again, when Apple is set to unveil the next generation of iPhones, believed to be called iPhone 13 (they're not superstitious in Cupertino, California).

It is expected that Apple will showcase four different iPhones, with the lineup of models the same as last year, so expect to see iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini.

We hear the cameras will be getting a boost, and the new phones will sport a faster chip and better display.

We’re also expecting to see an updated Apple Watch. Rumors suggest the Apple Watch Series 7 will have a tweaked design, and we may see new AirPods 3 as well.

The live event will be streamed online and you can view it here. Proceedings start at 10AM PT/1PM ET/6PM BST.

What are you hoping to see announced at the event?

