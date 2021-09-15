New risk exchange helps companies meet cyber insurance criteria

No Comments
insurance key

Cyberattacks continue to be a problem for businesses and it's no surprise that cyber insurers are tightening up their requirements for policyholders to obtain new cover or to renew their existing cyber policies.

But in the past cybersecurity and cyber insurance have tended to operate in silos with insufficient coordination, leading to a misalignment between the cyber threats faced by an organization and the security measures needed to prevent them.

Now though specialist insurance provider Cowbell Cyber is launching a new cyber risk exchange (Rx) marketplace aimed at helping companies find solutions to meet the criteria needed to get cyber insurance coverage.

Advertisement

Cowbell Rx offers preferred access to security services and vendors in several categories including; the deployment of multi-factor authentication and robust identity management solutions, endpoint protection, 24x7 security monitoring for threat detection and prevention, and backup and disaster recovery.

"Cybersecurity and cyber insurance must work in harmony to build an organization's cyber resilience. We are working with 20 of cybersecurity's biggest leaders to make this happen," says Isabelle Dumont, vice president of market engagement at Cowbell Cyber. "Cowbell Rx is a key component of Cowbell's closed-loop risk management initiative to continuously improve an organization's risk profile. Together with our partners, we are bringing streamlined access to today's top cybersecurity services and solutions straight to current and future policyholders."

You can find out more on the Cowbell site.

Image Credit: FuzzBones/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

New risk exchange helps companies meet cyber insurance criteria

Leveraging keywords in the absence of individual user tracking

O&O Defrag 25 adds SMART monitoring support, taskbar activity icons

Now everyone can make their Microsoft account passwordless

Open source is fueling digital transformation

The business case for zero trust network access [Q&A]

APIs can help to solve Brexit data issues

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

43 Comments

Microsoft opens up about Windows 11 on Apple M1 chips

23 Comments

Microsoft explains how to enable TPM 2.0 for Windows 11

19 Comments

Should you buy a used electric car?

13 Comments

60 percent of Americans have smart TVs but many remain unprotected

11 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.