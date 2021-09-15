Microsoft releases KB5005565 and KB5005566 Windows 10 updates to fix PowerShell bug and more

Microsoft headquarters

With another Patch Tuesday rolling around, Microsoft has released a pair of new updates for Windows 10 -- KB5005565 and KB5005566.

Serving the same purpose, KB5005566 is available for Windows 10 version 1909, and KB5005565 is available for Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2 and 21H1. These cumulative updates include security fixes, so they are important to install, but they also address non-security bugs including one affecting PowerShell.

Microsoft explains: "Addresses an issue that causes PowerShell to create an infinite number of child directories. This issue occurs when you use the PowerShell Move-Item command to move a directory to one of its children. As a result, the volume fills up and the system stops responding".

In addition to the PowerShell fix, Microsoft also highlights the following fixes in these updates:

  • Updates a rare condition that causes Bluetooth headsets to only work for voice calls.
  • Updates an issue that provides the wrong Furigana result when you cancel the Japanese reconversion.
  • Updates an issue that resets syncing for Microsoft OneDrive to "Known folders only" after you install a Windows update.
  • Updates an issue that prevents audio headsets that connect to a device using USB from working if the device has certain third-party audio drivers.
  • Updates an issue with resizing images that might produce flickering and residual line artifacts.
  • Updates an issue that prevents you from typing any words in the username box during the out-of-box experience (OOBE) process. This issue occurs when you use the Chinese Input Method Editor (IME).
  • Updates an issue with copying and pasting a text box into Office 365 apps. If you use an IME, you won’t be able to insert text into the text box.
  • Updates an issue that might cause your device to stop working when making a touch input gesture. This issue occurs if you bring more fingers into contact with the touchpad or screen during the middle of the gesture.
  • Updates an issue that might cause an external monitor to display a black screen after Hibernation. This issue might occur when the external monitor connects to a docking station using a certain hardware interface.
  • Updates an issue that resets the brightness for standard dynamic range (SDR) content on high-dynamic range (HDR) monitors. This occurs after you restart your device or reconnect to the device remotely. 

KB5005565 and KB5005566 are available to download via Windows Update, Microsoft Update and the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: JeanLucIchard / Shutterstock

