Microsoft releases refreshed Tips app for Windows 11 packed with dozens of hints and tips

Regardless of whether you're upgrading to Windows 11 from an older version, or if the latest version of Microsoft's operating system is your first foray into the world of Windows, there is a lot to learn.

To help with this, Microsoft has a Tips app that is filled with Windows 11 tips to not only help you get started, but also to learn about the new features. There is now a new version of the app with over 100 new tips in addition to a revamped acrylic look, and the company also says that Windows 11 will show you tips as you use it.

At the moment, the updated Tips app is only available to Windows Insiders, specifically those signed up to the Dev channel who have installed the newly released build 22458. In the near future, the app will also make its way to the Beta and Release Preview channels, but Microsoft has not specified a timeframe for this wider release.

Writing about the Windows 11 Tip app, the company says:

We’re introducing a refreshed Tips app for Windows 11 that reflects the new look and feel of Windows 11 (with acrylic material), plus additional UX updates. We've updated the Tips app with 100+ new tips to help you get started on Windows 11 and learn new things -- discover keyboard shortcuts, find ways to optimize your PC, dive into productivity tips for Office, power up your gaming on Windows, and much more! We’re able to fine-tune and add new tips at anytime as we hear feedback from you.

What Microsoft says next is going to prove a little divisive:

And it doesn’t quite stop there with the Tips app -- you'll notice tips appear throughout Windows 11 to help you discover new things as you go! Check out the new Tips widget on the widgets board, tips as First Run Experiences, and tips for specific experiences within Windows 11.

While many people will appreciate having helpful hints introducing new ideas, there will also be plenty -- particularly the more seasoned Windows users -- who find pop-up tips to be little more than an irritant.