Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22458 with new Start menu sign-in options

Microsoft is set to begin the roll out of Windows 11 next month, but it’s currently hard at work developing features that will be introduced into future iterations of the new OS.

Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel are currently testing builds from the company’s development branch (RS_PRERELEASE) and today the software giant releases Windows 11 Preview Build 22458.

As it’s still early days for these builds, there aren’t a lot of new changes and improvements. In fact, this flight only really has one addition of note. A new link to the sign-in options under the power menu on Start.

Microsoft is also introducing a refreshed Tips app that reflects the new look and feel of Windows 11, and includes over 100 new tips to help get you started in the OS. Microsoft is adding tips throughout Windows 11 as well.

There are quite a few fixes of note in this build:

[Start]

Fixed an underlying issue that was impacting Start reliability.

[Search]

Folders with # in folder name can now be added to indexing.

[Settings]

Addressed an issue that was causing Settings to crash sometimes when trying to open the Display page.

Clicking "More about refresh rate" in Advanced Display Settings now opens the support page it’s supposed to.

Fixed an issue where the Location page in Settings wasn’t showing warning text explaining why the location services setting was greyed out if it was greyed out.

Changes made to preferences under Manage App Execution Alias in Settings should now be preserved.

Fixed a couple typos in the output of dll (Issue #206).

[Windowing]

Mitigated an issue that could make certain games unexpectedly crash when using ALT + Enter (i.e., switch between full screen and windowed) during with Auto HDR enabled.

[Other]

Addressed an issue that was causing text truncation in the Encrypting File System window in certain cases.

Fixed a rare scenario that could result in an uninstalled in-box app unexpectedly reappearing after reboot.

Appx commandlets should now work with PowerShell 7.0+ printui.dll (Issue #13138).

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the active development branch may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11 after general availability on October 5.

Known issues include:

[General]

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue that is causing some Surface Pro X’s to bug check with a WHEA_UNCORRECTABLE_ERROR.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue that is causing some devices to bug check with DRIVER_PNP_WATCHDOG error when attempting to update to a recent build.

[Start]

In some cases, you might be unable to enter text when using Search from Start or the Taskbar. If you experience the issue, press WIN + R on the keyboard to launch the Run dialog box, then close it.

System is missing when right-clicking on the Start button (WIN + X).

[Taskbar]

IMPORTANT: Icons on the Taskbar are shifted to the side when in the default center alignment, resulting in them getting cut off by the "show hidden icons" button when too many apps are open.

The Taskbar will sometimes flicker when switching input methods.

[Search]

After clicking the Search icon on the Taskbar, the Search panel may not open. If this occurs, restart the "Windows Explorer" process, and open the search panel again.

Search panel might appear as black and not display any content below the search box.

[File Explorer]

If you right-click files in OneDrive locations in File Explorer, the context menu will unexpectedly dismiss when you hover over entries that open sub-menus, such as "Open with."

[Widgets]

The widgets board may appear empty. To work around the issue, you can sign out and then sign back in again.

Widgets may be displayed in the wrong size on external monitors. If you encounter this, you can launch the widgets via touch or WIN + W shortcut on your actual PC display first and then launch on your secondary monitors.

[Windows Sandbox]

Microsoft is investigating an issue in which Windows Sandbox may not launch for some Insiders after upgrading to this build.

[Microsoft Store]

Microsoft is continuing work to improve search relevance in the Store.

[Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) & Hyper-V]

Microsoft is investigating reports of both WSL2 and Hyper-V not working on this build on ARM64 PCs such as the Surface Pro X.

