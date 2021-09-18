PowerToys is now available to download from the Microsoft Store for Window 11

No Comments
PowerToys Windows 11

Microsoft recently started the process of giving PowerToys a Windows 11 makeover ahead of the launch of the operating system next month.

Now the company has released the latest version of the essential collection of utilities to the Windows 11 Microsoft Store. This means that PowerToys is now likely to gain a much bigger following as until now it has only been available to download from GitHub.

See also:

Advertisement

So far, the Store version of PowerToys has a user rating of 4.7 out of 5. This is hardly surprising as the utilities have been much-loved by so many people for so long, and the development team has taken a great deal of care and effort with this latest incarnation.

News of the arrival of PowerToys in the Microsoft Store for Windows 11 was shared on Twitter by Richard Hay of ITPro Today:

Despite the release to the Microsoft Store, PowerToys is still technically in preview and is some way off reaching version 1.x.

If you’re running Windows 11 and want to grab the Store version of PowerToys, you can do so at aka.ms/getpowertoys. The GitHub repository is still available, and this is where you’ll find the very latest release, including the Experimental build that’s not available in the Microsoft Store.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft is launching Office 2021 on the same day as Windows 11 for subscription haters

New malware uses Windows Subsystem for Linux as an attack vector

Microsoft even requires TPM 2.0 for Windows 11 virtual machines

PowerToys is now available to download from the Microsoft Store for Window 11

Overcoming the challenges of IPv4 exhaustion

Office workers understand cyber risk but still don't change their behavior

If cloud technology is the need of the hour, then why do organizations resist adoption?

Most Commented Stories

Windows 11 Mobile is everything a phone operating system should be

46 Comments

Microsoft opens up about Windows 11 on Apple M1 chips

23 Comments

Now everyone can make their Microsoft account passwordless

19 Comments

60 percent of Americans have smart TVs but many remain unprotected

14 Comments

Should you buy a used electric car?

13 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.