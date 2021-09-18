PowerToys is now available to download from the Microsoft Store for Window 11
Microsoft recently started the process of giving PowerToys a Windows 11 makeover ahead of the launch of the operating system next month.
Now the company has released the latest version of the essential collection of utilities to the Windows 11 Microsoft Store. This means that PowerToys is now likely to gain a much bigger following as until now it has only been available to download from GitHub.
So far, the Store version of PowerToys has a user rating of 4.7 out of 5. This is hardly surprising as the utilities have been much-loved by so many people for so long, and the development team has taken a great deal of care and effort with this latest incarnation.
News of the arrival of PowerToys in the Microsoft Store for Windows 11 was shared on Twitter by Richard Hay of ITPro Today:
Despite the release to the Microsoft Store, PowerToys is still technically in preview and is some way off reaching version 1.x.
If you’re running Windows 11 and want to grab the Store version of PowerToys, you can do so at aka.ms/getpowertoys. The GitHub repository is still available, and this is where you’ll find the very latest release, including the Experimental build that’s not available in the Microsoft Store.