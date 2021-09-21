Amazon unveils new Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition e-readers

For years I was against the idea of e-readers, preferring to read actual books. When I did eventually make the switch though I was instantly converted, and these days my Kindle Paperwhite is a constant companion, traveling with me everywhere. Its days may be coming to an end soon though.

Not because I’m planning to start reading 'dead tree' books again, but because Amazon today announces two stunning new Paperwhites.

The next generation Kindle Paperwhite sports a larger 6.8-inch glare-free display with smaller 10.2mm bezels on flush-front design, and an adjustable warm light. It comes with 8GB of storage and promises up to 10 weeks of battery life. It supports USB-C charging now too.

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition takes things a bit further with 32GB of storage, an auto-adjusting light sensor, and wireless charging.

"Customers love Kindle Paperwhite, and we’ve worked hard to add even more premium experiences to the next generation," said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices and Services. "The new Kindle Paperwhite comes with a warm light and larger display for even more comfort, 20 percent faster page turns, and up to 10 weeks of battery life -- all in a compact, waterproof design that makes it easy to enjoy a book anywhere, day or night. Now more than ever, it’s delightful to get lost in millions of books wherever you go."

The new Kindle Paperwhite has a completely redesigned Kindle interface, making it easier to switch between the home screen, your library, or your current book. The library experience includes new filters and sort menus, a new collections view, and an interactive scroll bar.

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is $139.99 (ad supported, or $159.99 without ads) while the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is $189.99. Both come in any color you like, so long as it’s black. There are new leather, cork, and fabric covers for the new devices available in a variety of colors.

Both new Paperwhites are available today for pre-order, with shipping starting from October 27. For a limited time they come with a four-month free membership to Kindle Unlimited.

In addition, Amazon today also announced the Kindle Paperwhite Kids. This comes with a kid-friendly cover, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, and 2-year guarantee. It’s priced at $159.99 and also available for pre-order today.