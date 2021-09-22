Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse is made of garbage, and that's a good thing

Earlier today, Microsoft held its big Surface Event, and there were many new devices announced. As my colleague Wayne Williams shared, the company unveiled the Surface Pro 8, Surface Duo 2, and the Surface Laptop Studio just to name a few.

All of the new Surface computers are exciting, but believe it or not, I was mostly intrigued by a simple wireless mouse. Specifically, the "Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse," as it is called, really inspired me. Why? Well, the Bluetooth mouse is partly made of literal garbage. And yes, folks, that is a good thing. You see, as the name implies, the Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse is manufactured using plastic recovered from the ocean -- things like non-reusable water bottles.

In other words, this cute little mouse is designed with sustainability in mind. Plastic pollution in the ocean is a huge problem right now, and products such as this mouse can help save the planet. Heck, even the box it comes in is 100 percent recyclable. Bravo, Microsoft!

"Every step matters on the journey toward greater sustainability. Through a unique collaboration with SABIC, we've created a high-quality resin made of 20 percent recycled ocean plastic recovered or washed ashore from oceans and waterways. The Ocean Plastic Mouse, made from this resin, is an eco-friendly, comfortable accessory that takes small steps to reduce waste while putting a powerful accessory at your fingertips," says Microsoft.

The Windows-maker shares Ocean Plastic Mouse specifications below.

Connection interface Bluetooth Low Energy compatible

4.0/4.1/4.2/5.0 Wireless frequency 2.4 GHz frequency range Wireless range 33 feet (10 meters) in open area; up to 16 feet (5 meters) in typical office environment Compatibility Windows 11 Home/Pro, Windows 10/8.1

Device must support Bluetooth 4.0 or higher Dimensions 3.95" x 2.29" x 1.50" (100.4 mm x 58.2 mm x 38.3 mm) Weight 2.963oz (84g) (including batteries) Battery 1 AA alkaline battery (included and pre-installed) Battery life Up to 12 months Exterior Materials: Shell made with 20 percent recycled ocean plastic

Color: Seashell Warranty 1-year limited warranty Technology details Mouse tracking system: Red tracking

Imaging rate: Dynamically adaptable to 4000 frames per second

X-Y resolution: 1000 points per inch (39.4 points per millimeter)

Tracking speed: Up to 30 inches (762 millimeters) per second Product feature performance Mouse button features: 4 buttons: left, right, wheel, power (press >3 seconds to pair)

Scrolling features: Modern wheel for vertical scrolling and button clicking

Advanced features: Swift Pair for easy mouse-to-computer pairing

Customizable features: X-Y resolution adjusting; wheel button function reassignment; left and right click swap; wheel customization; battery level reporting

The affordable Ocean Plastic Mouse will hit stores on October 5, but you can pre-order it immediately here. Microsoft is only asking $24.99, and that even includes free shipping. The mouse is only offered in one color/pattern, which is called "Seashell." As seen in above images, it is a beautiful off-white with blue speckles. Apparently Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse will also come with an exclusive Windows 11 ocean theme too -- a nice bonus.