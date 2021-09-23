Get 'Powerful Leadership Through Coaching' ($15.00 value) FREE for a limited time

All great coaches know how to ask good open-ended questions and how to give effective feedback. They keep a balanced and honest perspective that separates the person from the problem or issue; coaching to leverage their unique strengths and helping them improve weaknesses with a mindset focused on continuous improvement.

This ongoing coaching and development can be a "game changer" for all people and teams with access to it.  But what about the teams and players that aren’t empowered -- or even allowed -- to expand their roles? Or the team members whose careers don’t inspire or play to their natural gifts, talents, and strengths?

It’s painful for any organization or manager when people on their team aren’t given the tools to succeed; and more painful still when the team member doesn’t yet realize it. But by coaching through leadership, any manager of any organization can create a supportive structure that helps assign the right roles, resources, tools, and career opportunities that will best leverage their strengths.

  • Determines coachability and readiness for employee change and improvement
  • Builds awareness to deal with the right issues, challenges, and opportunities
  • Offers leaders/managers the tools to help a performer leverage their greatest gifts, talents, and strengths
  • Allows for dialogue and tactics to close gaps in experience, communication styles, and personality
  • Guides managers in how to have dialogue around difficult and important issues with their employees
  • Includes coaching principles, practices, and tools with practical, real-world examples
  • Offers strategies and tools to help employees become more motivated for effective change, action, and accountability

Each chapter includes a series of powerful and provocative coaching questions for any leader or manager to use immediately in the workplace. 

