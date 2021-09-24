Ubuntu Linux 21.10 'Impish Indri' Beta is here

Happy Friday, dear BetaNews readers! The weekend is almost here, so hopefully you can take some time to do the things you want to do, rather than the tasks your boss or teacher makes you do. For some, that means spending time with family, watching movies, or resting up. For nerdier people, it is an excellent time to test a Linux distribution!

Today, Canonical releases the official beta version of the upcoming Ubuntu 21.10 Linux distro. Code-named "Impish Indri," the operating system features Linux kernel 5.13. Also notable, the Firefox browser that comes with Ubuntu 21.10 is a Snap rather than a typical deb -- this may prove controversial for some.

"Ubuntu 21.10, codenamed ‘Impish Indri,’ continues Ubuntu's proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, introducing new features and fixing bugs," says Brian Murray, Canonical.

Murray further says, "This Beta release includes images from not only the Ubuntu Desktop, Server, and Cloud products, but also the Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu flavors. The Beta images are known to be reasonably free of showstopper image build or installer bugs, while representing a very recent snapshot of 21.10 that should be representative of the features intended to ship with the final release."

If you want to try Ubuntu 21.10 Beta, you can download an image using one of the links below. There are many official desktop environment flavors from which to choose, such as KDE Plasma, Budgie, and the default GNOME. Before you install Impish Indri, however, I highly recommend you read the official release notes found here. And remember, folks, this is pre-release software -- bugs are very likely (including data loss). Install at your own risk!