Time management is key concern for development leaders

Wasting time on tasks that don't deliver value is a major concern for 56 percent of development leaders according to a new study from time management specialist Tempo.

Other key issues include the need to up-level capacity with automation (46 percent), using legacy processes that are not reflective of today's tech landscape (42 percent), and a lack of talent or capacity needed to complete necessary tasks (39 percent).

To deal with these concerns businesses are turning to automation. The majority of organizations surveyed (79 percent) already augment development and engineering work with automation tools for faster decision-making purposes. However, this has not fully extended to how time is tracked, 34 percent of respondents still track time manually with spreadsheets, with the remaining two-thirds using internally developed tools (41 percent) or time tracking software they have bought (23 percent).

With development teams now likely to be more dispersed time tracking is more important than ever. Yet despite this 44 percent track time daily, while another 44 percent only track time weekly.

You can read more on the Tempo blog and there's a summary of the findings in the infographic below.

Photo credit: www.BillionPhotos.com / Shutterstock