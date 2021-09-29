Time management is key concern for development leaders

No Comments
Pointing at clock

Wasting time on tasks that don't deliver value is a major concern for 56 percent of development leaders according to a new study from time management specialist Tempo.

Other key issues include the need to up-level capacity with automation (46 percent), using legacy processes that are not reflective of today's tech landscape (42 percent), and a lack of talent or capacity needed to complete necessary tasks (39 percent).

Advertisement

To deal with these concerns businesses are turning to automation. The majority of organizations surveyed (79 percent) already augment development and engineering work with automation tools for faster decision-making purposes. However, this has not fully extended to how time is tracked, 34 percent of respondents still track time manually with spreadsheets, with the remaining two-thirds using internally developed tools (41 percent) or time tracking software they have bought (23 percent).

With development teams now likely to be more dispersed time tracking is more important than ever. Yet despite this 44 percent track time daily, while another 44 percent only track time weekly.

You can read more on the Tempo blog and there's a summary of the findings in the infographic below.

Photo credit: www.BillionPhotos.com / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Time management is key concern for development leaders

Consumers are becoming more active in protecting their privacy

The changing face of fraud and how artificial intelligence is helping to counter it [Q&A]

How to install Windows 11 on any computer, even those without TPM 2.0

Redesigned Windows 11 Paint app rolling out now

Logitech MX Keys Mini is a compact wireless keyboard for Windows, Mac, and Linux

High-profile attacks have sharpened organizations' focus on software security

Most Commented Stories

Most people neither know nor care about Windows 11

21 Comments

How to upgrade to Windows 11 for free right now

17 Comments

Microsoft Ocean Plastic Mouse is made of garbage, and that's a good thing

11 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22463, fixes taskbar

11 Comments

Microsoft may not block installing Windows 11 on PCs that do not meet minimum requirements

11 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.