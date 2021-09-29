Redesigned Windows 11 Paint app rolling out now

Microsoft has completely redesigned its forthcoming operating system, and Windows Insiders have been testing it out for months, ahead of its official launch on October 5.

The apps that come with the new OS been updated also, and Insiders in the Dev Channel now have the chance to try out the all-new Paint tool, which Microsoft describes as a "modern spin on the classic app".

So what’s new? Well, the UI has been updated to match Windows 11, with rounded corners, Mica and more. There’s a simplified toolbar with updated icon designs, a rounded color palette, and a new drop-down menus for tools as well.

There’s also a new text tool which can be accessed by clicking the 'A' icon in the toolbar.

This is just the start of the changes though. Microsoft says future releases will add a dark theme, centered canvas, and updated dialogs.

