Kingston launches KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
The transition to PCIe Gen4 is in full effect, with more and more computers and motherboards having the new standard. Whether or not a user truly needs the benefits of PCIe 4.0 is debatable, but it is still cool regardless. After all, it is important to continually push boundaries.
One of the best aspects of PCIe 4.0 is faster solid state drives. For instance, today, Kingston launches its latest such SSD. Called "KC3000," this PCIe 4.0 NVMe is insanely fast -- it will surely delight both gamers and computer enthusiasts alike.
"By leveraging Gen4 technology, KC3000 delivers speeds up to 7,0000/7,000MB/s read/write of blazing-fast performance and full capacities up to 4096GB for optimal storage. Users can keep up with demanding workloads and experience better performance with software applications such as 3D rendering and 4K+ content creation by upgrading the systems storage," says Kingston.
The company further says, "KC3000 is built with high-density 3D TLC NAND housed in the industry standard M.2 2280 form factor to store even more and enable users to take advantage of PCIe 4.0 speeds. With the combination of performance and endurance, KC3000 is reinforced with a low profile, graphene aluminum heat spreader to effectively disperse heat and keep your drive cool during intensive workloads."
Kingston shares specifications below.
|Form Factor
|M.2 2280
|Interface
|PCIe 4.0 NVMe
|Capacities
|512GB, 1024GB, 2048GB, 4096GB
|Controller
|Phison E18
|NAND
|3D TLC
|Sequential Read/Write
|512GB – 7,000/3,900MB/s
1024GB – 7,000/6,000MB/s
2048GB – 7,000/7,000MB/s
4096GB – 7,000/7,000MB/s
|Random 4K Read/Write
|512GB – up to 450,000/900,000 IOPS
1024GB – up to 900,000/1,000,000 IOPS
2048GB – up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS
4096GB – up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS
|Total Bytes Written (TBW)
|512GB – 400TBW
1024GB – 800TBW
2048GB – 1.6PBW
4096GB – 3.2PBW
|Power Consumption
|512GB – 5mW Idle / 0.34W Avg / 2.7W (MAX) Read / 4.1W (MAX) Write
1024GB – 5mW Idle / 0.33W Avg / 2.8W (MAX) Read / 6.3W (MAX) Write
2048GB – 5mW Idle / 0.36W Avg / 2.8W (MAX) Read / 9.9W (MAX) Write
4096GB – 5mW Idle / 0.36W Avg / 2.7W (MAX) Read / 10.2W (MAX) Write
|Storage Temperature
|-40°C~85°C
|Operating Temperature
|0°C~70°C
|Dimensions
|80mm x 22mm x 2.21mm (512GB-1024GB)
80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm (2048GB-4096GB)
|Weight
|512GB-1024GB – 7g
2048GB-4096GB – 9.7g
|Vibration Operating
|2.17G Peak (7-800Hz)
|Vibration Non-operating
|20G Peak (20-1000Hz)
|MTBF
|1,800,000 hours
|Warranty/support
|Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support
The Kingston KC3000 can be had immediately from CDW here in your choice of four capacities -- 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. The PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is currently priced at $114.99, $186.99, $421.99, and $1,083.99 respectively.