Microsoft releases KB5006738 update preview to fix printing problems and more in Windows 10

Ahead of next month's Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has released a preview version of the KB5006738 update for Windows 10.

There's quite a lot to this cumulative update, but what is probably going to be considered the highlight is the fact that it addresses various printer-related issues that have been plaguing Windows users for some time now.

See also:

Advertisement

The update is available for Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2 and 21H1, and in addition to the main fixes and changes, it is another update that makes quality improvements to the servicing stack. Other problems that are fixed with this update include a reliability issue with LogonUI.exe, issues with BitLocker and a memory leak.

Microsoft shares the full changelog for KB5006738:

Addresses an issue that prevents you from accessing the pre-provisioning page during the out-of-box experience (OOBE). This issue occurs when the credentials page for signing in to Azure Active Directory appears, and you press the Windows key five times.

Adds a feature that facilitates certain cross-browser data transfers.

Addresses an issue with Assigned Access kiosks that are configured with Microsoft Edge as a kiosk application. These kiosks might sometimes fail to restart Microsoft Edge if users close the browser window.

Addresses an issue in which the use of App-V intermittently causes black screens to appear when signing in on the credentials page.

Addresses an issue that might prevent subtitles from displaying for certain video apps and streaming video sites.

Addresses an issue that prevents Windows 10 virtual private network (VPN) users from connecting to Windows Server 2019 Routing and Remote Access service (RRAS) servers.

Addresses an issue that prevents Software-Defined Networking (SDN) virtual machines from working when you configure the Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) VPN bandwidth limitation.

Addresses a Primary Refresh Token (PRT) update issue that occurs when VPN users sign in using Windows Hello for Business when the VPN connection is offline. Users receive unexpected authentication prompts for online resources that are configured for user sign-in frequency (SIF) in Azure Active Directory-Conditional Access.

Addresses an issue that causes Windows to go into BitLocker recovery after a servicing update.

Addresses an issue that might cause Kerberos.dll to stop working within the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). This occurs when LSASS processes simultaneous Service for User (S4U) user-to-user (U2U) requests for the same client user.

to stop working within the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). This occurs when LSASS processes simultaneous Service for User (S4U) user-to-user (U2U) requests for the same client user. Addresses an issue in Code Integrity that might cause a memory leak.

Enhances Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.

Addresses an issue in the OOBE that might cause Windows AutoPilot provisioning to fail.

Addresses an issue that prevents Kana input mode users from inserting a question mark (?) using the Shift-0 key combination.

Addresses an issue that sometimes causes the lock screen to appear black if you set up slideshow.

Addresses a reliability issue with LogonUI.exe , which affects the rendering of the network status text on the credentials screen.

, which affects the rendering of the network status text on the credentials screen. Addresses an issue that causes Server Message Block (SMB) Query Directory Requests to fail when the buffer size is large.

Addresses a memory leak issue in lsass.exe on domain controllers in the forest root domain that occurs when you have multiple forests and multiple domains in each forest. The SID-Name mapping functions leak memory when a request comes from another domain in the forest and crosses forest boundaries.

on domain controllers in the forest root domain that occurs when you have multiple forests and multiple domains in each forest. The SID-Name mapping functions leak memory when a request comes from another domain in the forest and crosses forest boundaries. Addresses an issue with the virtual machine (VM) Load Balancing feature, which ignores a site’s fault domain.

Addresses a known issue that might prevent the successful installation of printers using the Internet Printing Protocol (IPP).

You can grab the KB5006738 update via Windows Update or from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Image credit: Primakov / Shutterstock