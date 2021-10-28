The new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W arrives priced at $15

The Raspberry Pi Foundation released the first Raspberry Pi Zero nearly six years ago, and it proved so popular it was sold out for months. The fact it was priced at just $5 helped. It was followed up by the wireless-enabled Zero W for $10, and today the company launches a successor to that model.

Priced at $15, the new Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W uses the same Broadcom BCM2710A1 SoC die as the original Raspberry Pi 3. The quad-core 64-bit Arm Cortex-A53 CPU is clocked at 1GHz, delivering a 40 percent increase in single-threaded performance and 5x times more multi-threaded performance than the Zero W.

There’s 512MB of LPDDR2 SDRAM to back it up too.

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W uses the same form factor as the Zero W, with mount holes and connectors in the same place, so it’s ideal for upgrading existing projects. Most cases and accessories for the Zero W should work with the new board.

The full list of specs is as follows:

Broadcom BCM2710A1, quad-core 64-bit SoC (Arm Cortex-A53 @ 1GHz)

512MB LPDDR2 SDRAM

2.4GHz IEEE 802.11b/g/n wireless LAN, Bluetooth 4.2, BLE

1 × USB 2.0 interface with OTG

HAT-compatible 40 pin I/O header footprint

MicroSD card slot

Mini HDMI port

Composite video and reset pin solder points

CSI-2 camera connector

H.264, MPEG-4 decode (1080p30); H.264 encode (1080p30)

OpenGL ES 1.1, 2.0 graphics

Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W is available to buy today and The MagPi subscribers will receive a free Zero 2 W in the next few days.

The Zero and Zero W will remain on sale, although supplies are currently limited due to the global semiconductor shortage.