Microsoft Edge stable now available on Linux

Linux users have been able to use Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser for a while now, but in Dev Build and beta versions.

Today though the software giant has updated its Edge repository to add a new stable version of the browser, so if you’re running a Linux OS and want to try out Edge alongside your existing browser you can.

Microsoft hasn’t officially announced this new build yet, so the exact changes remain unclear for now, but it’s still good to see the browser finally hit this big milestone after a year of development.

While most Linux users will likely turn their noses up at the idea of running a Microsoft browser, the fact it’s powered by the open source Chromium Project might pique their curiosity enough to take it for a spin.

You can view the repository and download 'microsoft-edge-stable-95.0.1020.38-1.x86_64.rpm' from here.