Best Windows apps this week

Microsoft released a new build to the Windows 11 Insider channel with new layout options for the operating system's Start menu. Another feature that is being tested currently makes it easier to set a default browser on the system.

NanaZip Preview

NanaZip is a fork of the archiver 7-Zip. It is available as a preview on the Microsoft Store and designed for a "modern" user experience.

The application supports all features of the latest 7-Zip release, at the time of writing 21.06, and several other features, including MSIX packaging for a better deployment experience, support for Windows 10's and 11's context menus, and support for Brotli, Fast-LZMA2, Lizard, LZ4, LZ5 and Zstandard codecs.

Notable updates

Encryption software VeraCrypt dropped support for pre-Windows 10 systems in the latest release. Support for ARM64 on Windows and Apple M1 was added among other changes.

Image viewer IrfanView 4.59 introduces support for the JPEG XL format among other new features.

Microsoft is testing an update to its Paint application.

PowerToys 0.51.0 includes improvements to included tools such as Find My Mouse, Image Resizer, or FanzyZones.