99 percent of enterprises struggle to deliver relevant search results

Companies are more than ever reliant on data, but siloed search deployments and a lack of organizational alignment on a strategy are among factors preventing truly relevant enterprise search results, according to a new study.

A survey conducted by Dimensional Research for Coveo Solutions shows that despite an increased investment in search over the past year by 85 percent of IT professionals, 99 percent of organizations still struggle to deliver relevant search results to their users.

"The data proves that organizations are dealing with a search relevancy crisis that threatens many aspects of their business," says Louis Tetu, chairman and CEO at Coveo. "Employees should not be frustrated searching for information to help them be proficient at their job. Many customers abandon ecommerce sites when their search results miss the mark. For these and many other reasons, mature businesses including Coveo customers use data and AI to focus their search applications on the people not the content to solve the relevancy challenge. Relevancy is defined by the person conducting the search, and that’s why search applications that only care about the content being searched result in poor experiences and outcomes."

Every company in the survey reports that it faces difficulties managing enterprise search. Organizations are often held back because they deploy multiple search applications. 62 percent of companies face challenges managing multiple search indexes for different applications and 60 percent supporting or tuning multiple search systems.

Most companies have different search applications deployed to address specific search challenges. But by operating in silos, these search applications don't benefit from the collective intelligence gained from using a unified search platform.

Although 82 percent have AI as part of their search stack, only 15 percent have implemented it. This is despite the fact that the vast majority of companies (93 percent) believe that the future of search will be driven by AI.

You can get the full report from the Coveo site.

Image Credit: fotorath / Shutterstock