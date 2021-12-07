Can low-code app development increase your company's competitiveness?

Automation has taken over the job market. So much so that many people are convinced that their skills will eventually be rendered obsolete. Estimates show that around 85 million jobs will be lost to automation by 2025, a statistic that will undoubtedly concern skilled workers across various industries. But, while tech might seem to be a hindrance to job progression for many, automation is also expected to create close to 100 million tech jobs within the same period, allowing employers to offer opportunities they never previously thought about.

These new tech jobs include low-code and no-code app development for people without highly technical training or the strongest expertise. Innovative, easy-to-use technology allows existing workers to fill roles without forcing employers to look elsewhere for talent. Current employees can develop or refine their AI, computing, and mobile design skills. Companies can increase their competitive advantage by using resourceful, innovative methods to improve productivity by creating the next-gen worker and leveraging new technologies. But, how does low-code app development, in particular, improve a company’s competitiveness?

Why Do Companies Need to Invest More in Low-Code?

With the labor force becoming increasingly mobile, companies must find as many ways as humanly possible to withstand turnover and stay competitive within their industries. Low-code app development aids companies seeking seamless, cost-saving technological options to serve employees, partners and customers on mobile devices. Employees across the organization can now brainstorm an app to streamline a routine task, and then build most, if not all of the app, themself.

Low code development lets users create, then manage mobile applications quickly with the least amount of coding required. It automates web and mobile app creation, making the creative process highly effective and fast. Low-code platforms also use drag-and-drop interfaces to ensure effortless app creation. With the low-code market expected to be worth more than $21 billion by 2022, it’s evident that there is a lot of potential with this type of app development.

For organizations to improve their competitiveness, they can use the benefits of low-code app creation to get the most out of their resources. Outsourcing and hiring highly-skilled technical personnel can be very costly. It’s better for companies to develop technical skills from within and, considering that low-code app development can be adopted by people learning on the fly, it’s a great way to hone those skills. People without IT backgrounds can manipulate the mobile app experience though they have little exposure to coding. With low-code development, companies across various industries will realize that formal education gaps shouldn’t hinder creativity and innovation. Additionally, companies will improve their resourcefulness and allocate their resources smartly.

How Does Low-Code App Development Give Companies a Competitive Advantage?

Unlocking creativity fosters ideas and strategies that optimize a company’s operations and boost productivity, attributes that typically positively impact the bottom line. Low-code app development jobs possess these attributes for two reasons.

First, they allow business users to begin to think about technical solutions to business problems. Users on the front lines of business know best how to make daily work faster and more efficient. By putting more development power in the hands of business users, they can use app development to solve daily problems. Low-code app development creates citizen developers in many departments across the industry and allows IT to focus on high-value technical needs for the organization.

Second, they take a lot of the time and effort out of the coding process, speed up development time, and create more productivity among employees and their respective departments. These jobs of the future ensure that your experiences, services, and digital products are more engaging than ever before. By making your products more interesting, you’ll have an easier time attracting the attention of your target market, helping you stand out from your competitors, whether you’re in manufacturing, technology or any other industry where low-code development proves helpful.

Not only can employees with limited tech experience benefit from low-code app development, IT professionals can similarly benefit from the quick-to-launch abilities and free-flowing experimentation that low-code tools offer. Developers can build complex applications with offline capability, advanced security features and integration faster using low-code solutions.

Low-Code vs. No-Code to Boost Competitiveness

Low-code and no-code app makers are predicated on speed and allow developers to create apps without excess coding. They both improve efficiency and, by extension, productivity, stripping away overhead and operational costs.

No-code app builders can boost competitiveness as they’re the simpler development environment of the two. This software often uses a visual-based, drag-and-drop format to help users create basic but fully functional apps. These solutions allow people with limited to no coding experience to develop apps for companies that can’t wait on their internal IT department to develop solutions. While no-code has its restrictions, its simplicity improves the scalability of app development. The more a business can scale its development, the more innovations it can create, helping them to develop strategies that boost its competitive advantage.

While no-code app development is most suited for the simplest applications, low-code app development ensures your developers can produce code faster, increasing the accuracy of delivered solutions relative to internal business requirements. While both types of app development automate workflows and provide higher-value work for the developers who use them, low-code further enables digital transformation for companies trying to become more agile and competitive. Agility and competitiveness go hand-in-hand because the more versatile a company proves to be, the more appealing it is to clients who expect a modern, outstanding customer experience. Low-code app development improves customization and collaboration, two productivity drivers that add substantial business value to any organization.

Low-code and no-code solutions are the way for organizations to improve productivity and transform the world of business with technology, providing countless job opportunities for interested parties.

Image credit: SWKStock / Shutterstock

Amy Groden-Morrison has served more than 15 years in marketing communications leadership roles at companies such as TIBCO Software, RSA Security, and Ziff-Davis. Most recently, she was responsible for developing marketing programs that helped achieve 30%+ annual growth rate for analytics products at a $1Bil, NASDAQ-listed business integration Software Company. Her past accomplishments include establishing the first co-branded technology program with CNN, launching an events company on the NYSE, rebranding a NASDAQ-listed company amid a crisis, and positioning and marketing a Boston-area startup for successful acquisition. Amy currently serves as a Healthbox Accelerator Program Mentor, Marketing Committee Lead for the MIT Enterprise Forum of Cambridge Launch Smart Clinics, and on the organizing team for Boston TechJam. She holds an MBA from Northeastern University.