Linux Foundation to host Cloud Hypervisor project

The Linux Foundation has announced that it will host the Cloud Hypervisor project, aiming to deliver a Virtual Machine Monitor for modern cloud workloads.

Written in Rust, the project has a strong focus on security, features include CPU, memory and device hot plugging; support for running Windows and Linux guests; device offload with vhost-user; and a minimal and compact footprint.

"Cloud Hypervisor has grown to the point of moving to the neutral governance of The Linux Foundation," says Arjan van de Ven, Intel Fellow and founding technical sponsor for the project. "We created the project to provide a more secure and updated VMM to optimize for modern cloud workloads. With fewer device models and a modern, more secure language, Cloud Hypervisor offers security and performance optimized for today's cloud needs."

The project is supported by Alibaba, ARM, ByteDance, Intel and Microsoft and is represented by founding member constituents that include van de Ven as well as K Y Srinivasan, VP at Microsoft; Michael Zhao, staff engineer at ARM, Gerry Liu, senior staff engineer at Alibaba, and Felix Zhang, senior software engineer at ByteDance. Initial focus for the Cloud Hypervisor project will be on security and modern operation for cloud.

"Modern cloud workloads require better security, and the Cloud Hypervisor project is intentionally designed to focus on this critical area," says Mike Dolan, senior vice president and general manager of projects at the Linux Foundation. "We're looking forward to supporting this project community, both as it begins to build and to put the proper governance structures in place to sustain it for years to come."

You can find out more and get involved in the project at www.cloudhypervisor.org.

Photo Credit: Stokkete/Shutterstock

