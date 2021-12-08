Twitter acquires Slack rival Quill -- only to close it down

The big news at Twitter recently may have been the departure of Jack Dorsey, but incoming CEO Parag Agrawa has wasted little time in stamping his mark on the company.

After revamping its privacy policy, Twitter has now acquired Slack rival Quill. As a result of the acquisition, the messaging service has a very short future ahead of it. Users have just a few days to export their messages before Quill servers close down and all user data is deleted.

Full details of the acquisition have not yet been made available, but TechCrunch shares the news that while Quill is closing down, its team and IP will migrate to Twitter. The plan appears to be to make improvements to Twitter's direct messaging system by incorporating some of the features of Quill.

In a post on its website, the Quill team writes:

Quill is joining Twitter! We started Quill with the goal of increasing the quality of human communication. We believe the tools we use to communicate today are not the best they can be. Together with Twitter, we will continue to pursue our original goal -- to make online communication more thoughtful, and more effective, for everyone. Quill will be shutting down, but its spirit and ideas will continue on. You'll be able to export your team message history until 1pm PST, Saturday, December 11th 2021, when we will be turning off our servers and deleting all data. For all active teams, we're issuing full refunds. We'd like to thank everybody who has used Quill -- if you came on board during our beta, or if you just sent your first message last week. We can't wait to show you what we'll be working on next.

For users who are concerned about what happens next, Quill has published an FAQ which includes details of how to export messages to Slack.