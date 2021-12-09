Get 'Career Finder' ($8 value) FREE for a limited time

The quest for the work and a career that's right for you -- that's fulfilling and that you enjoy -- is a process of discovery. It involves learning about yourself and finding out about the wide range of work and careers available. And it involves finding out how best to access the work or career you're interested in.

Whether you have no idea what work or career you want to do or there's too many options and you can't decide, Career Finder: Where to go from here for a Successful Future will help you discover what's right for you and how to go about achieving it.

This ebook will show you how to:

Understand how the world of work and careers is changing

Overcome limiting beliefs, identify your strengths, skills and values and build your confidence

Identify -- from the wide range of career options -- the best possibilities for you (not what other people think you should do!)

Discover the opportunities that will lead to the work and career you're interested in

Whatever's happening in the world and whether you've just started thinking about a career, want to go in a new direction, or have a complete change, Career Finder will guide and advise you. You'll be prepared to move toward a career that you enjoy and works in harmony with your life and who you are.

Career Finder, from Wiley, usually retails for $8, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on December 22, so act fast.