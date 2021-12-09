Download Microsoft's new 'Pantone Color of the Year 2022' theme for Windows 10 and Windows 11

If you’re looking for some new high-quality Windows wallpapers, Microsoft has you covered with its new 'Pantone Color of the Year 2022' theme pack which is now available to download for free from the Microsoft Store.

The collection consists of four new variations of the popular Windows bloom wallpaper included with Windows 11.

Microsoft describes the new collection as:

Live in color with these four custom images of the Windows bloom re-imagined using the Pantone Color of the Year 2022, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, a dynamic blue hue that blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red.

If you like the Windows bloom theme but wished there were more variations, then you’ll no doubt love this.

Download the pack for Windows 10 or 11 from the Microsoft Store here and then click on Open. Select the theme you require to apply it.

