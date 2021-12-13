Hey Apple, this is the iOS 16 we need

Apple rolls out a major update for its mobile operating systems -- iOS and iPadOS -- every year, introducing new features and enhancements. This year, iOS 15 gave us new ways to focus, better FaceTime, live text, photo memories, SharePlay, improved Apple Maps, and much more.

We won’t know exactly what the tech giant has planned for iOS 16 until the middle of 2022, but if you want a glimpse at what the OS should look like, we’ve got this stunning video to wow you. It takes everything we like about iOS/iPadOS, but improves on it significantly.

Prolific concept creator Addy Visuals, who most recently showed us his vision of Windows 12, has put his creative abilities into imagining what iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 might look like.

Highlights include more compact widgets that can be interacted with from the lockscreen -- we love the ability to be able to switch the flashlight and camera for different shortcuts.

The ability to scribble directly on the screen is handy, and the always-on iPhone screen is a smart idea, tackled in a way to avoid battery drain.

We’re big fans of Addy’s redesigned control center with favorite toggles and shortcuts.

The ability to switch accounts is something we’d definitely welcome, as is the introduction of less annoying alerts.

His take on the Files app shows just how much better that underused feature could be, and being able to add everything -- shortcuts, contacts, and folders -- to the home screen is great.

Take a look at Addy’s iOS 16 concept in the video below and share your thoughts on it in the comments.