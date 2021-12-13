Update Microsoft Teams to fix 911 call-block problem

No Comments
Microsoft Teams

A few days ago we reported about a rather worrying issue that meant some Android users were unable to place emergency 911 calls.

The problem was blamed on an "unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system". Microsoft was quick to suggest that the root cause of the issue is more Google's fault than its own but, nonetheless, the company is in the process of rolling out an update to Teams that addresses the problem.

See also:

Advertisement

What is interesting is that Microsoft has made very little fanfare about the release of an update that fixes what many people would believe to be an incredibly serious -- and potentially dangerous -- problem. In fact, it was down to self-proclaimed "Android nerd" (and former XDA Developers editor-in-chief), Mishaal Rahman to reveal the fix in a blog post.

Rahman gives a highly detailed analysis of the problem, but he also provides a helpful note that informs readers:

Microsoft has started to roll out version 1416/1.0.0.2021194504 of the Teams app. This version resolves the issue with the spawning of too many duplicate PhoneAccounts, and it also calls the clearPhoneAccounts method of TelecomManager at first launch to clear all PhoneAccounts it previously created. This means you don’t need to uninstall and reinstall Teams -- just update to the new version!

Google has said that its own fix is coming on January 4, so you can wait to install that instead, or double up and install both.

Image credit: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Update Microsoft Teams to fix 911 call-block problem

Why hybrid is the future of AI [Q&A]

6 industries that will be affected by AI in 2022

What cybersecurity can learn from health and wellness

New GitHub Code Search technology preview is great for developers

Microsoft's recently released KB5007262 update may fix SSD performance issues in Windows 11

Interaction between Android and Microsoft Teams is preventing some users calling 911 [Updated with Microsoft response]

Most Commented Stories

Redesigned Notepad for Windows 11 now available to test

10 Comments

Running a pirated copy of Office could earn you a discount on a Microsoft 365 subscription

10 Comments

Download Microsoft's new 'Pantone Color of the Year 2022' theme for Windows 10 and Windows 11

7 Comments

Bitdefender pulls the plug on its free antivirus solution

7 Comments

Quickly fix many of Windows 11's annoying problems

7 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.