Update Microsoft Teams to fix 911 call-block problem

A few days ago we reported about a rather worrying issue that meant some Android users were unable to place emergency 911 calls.

The problem was blamed on an "unintended interaction between the Microsoft Teams app and the underlying Android operating system". Microsoft was quick to suggest that the root cause of the issue is more Google's fault than its own but, nonetheless, the company is in the process of rolling out an update to Teams that addresses the problem.

What is interesting is that Microsoft has made very little fanfare about the release of an update that fixes what many people would believe to be an incredibly serious -- and potentially dangerous -- problem. In fact, it was down to self-proclaimed "Android nerd" (and former XDA Developers editor-in-chief), Mishaal Rahman to reveal the fix in a blog post.

Rahman gives a highly detailed analysis of the problem, but he also provides a helpful note that informs readers:

Microsoft has started to roll out version 1416/1.0.0.2021194504 of the Teams app. This version resolves the issue with the spawning of too many duplicate PhoneAccounts, and it also calls the clearPhoneAccounts method of TelecomManager at first launch to clear all PhoneAccounts it previously created. This means you don’t need to uninstall and reinstall Teams -- just update to the new version!

Google has said that its own fix is coming on January 4, so you can wait to install that instead, or double up and install both.

Image credit: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock