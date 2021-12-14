Cybereason and Google Cloud launch AI-powered protection

Anything that's connected to the internet can be a possible attack route for hackers, but organizations are often forced to use multiple solutions for protection, adding complexity and risk.

Cybereason and Google Cloud are launching an AI-powered XDR (Extended Detection and Response) solution to enhance and simplify the ability to predict, detect, and respond to cyberattacks.

Cybereason AI-Driven XDR allows defenders to predict, understand, and end sophisticated attacks. It uses the Cybereason MalOp, which analyzes over 23 trillion security events per week to deliver instant detection and incident response, along with Google Chronicle's ability to ingest and normalize petabytes of data from the entire IT environment for large-scale protection.

"Together Cybereason and Google Cloud are delivering the industry's first true XDR platform. Other vendors have simply done an endpoint extension and called it XDR. That's not good enough. Defenders need to secure the entire continuum of how work gets done," says Cybereason CEO and co-founder Lior Div. "Our AI-Driven XDR platform paints one unified story of an attack and it takes one coordinated set of actions to end attacks while predicting and preventing tomorrow's threats."

Instead of being alerted about individual events, users can instantly understand the entire attack progression across every device, user identity, application and cloud deployment and end attacks immediately. This allows defenders to shift from a labor-intensive, alert-centric approach to a predictive operation-centric model. Cybereason AI-Driven XDR can identify subtle signs of malicious behavior and predict an attacker's likely next steps, allowing it to anticipate and proactively block attacks.

"Cybereason and Google Cloud are ushering in the age of planetary-scale cybersecurity. No other offering comes close to matching the Cybereason and Google Cloud solution for speed and efficacy delivered at this scale. With the power of this revolutionary AI-Driven XDR solution, organizations can now reverse the adversary advantage and end malicious operations with confidence," says Sunil Potti, general manager and vice president of cloud security at Google Cloud.

Photo Credit: jörg röse-oberreich/Shutterstock